FILE PHOTO - A general view of Wuhan skyscrapers and buildings in April 2020. (is associated with: «Wuhan court begins hearing pandemic lawsuit against US state») -/TPG via ZUMA Press/dpa

A court in China has begun hearing a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against the US state of Missouri over allegations that it damaged China's reputation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The court in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, said in a notice issued on Monday the case was heard publicly last Friday and that proceedings were ongoing.

According to the lawsuit, filed in April 2025, Chinese authorities and research institutions are seeking around 356 billion yuan ($53 billion) in damages.

The plaintiffs include the Wuhan city government, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

They accuse Missouri and three current or former state attorneys general of damaging their reputations and causing economic losses through false claims about the pandemic. They are also demanding a public apology.

The case is part of a tit-for-tat legal battle that dates back to 2020, when Missouri sued China. The state accused Beijing of causing economic damage during the pandemic and initially concealing the outbreak.

Most of Missouri's claims were eventually dismissed by a US federal court, leaving only allegations concerning medical protective equipment. In that instance, Missouri had argued that China bought up large quantities of masks and other protective supplies worldwide at the start of the pandemic while restricting their export.

In March 2025, a US court awarded Missouri around $24.5 billion in damages after the Chinese defendants failed to appear in court. China rejects the allegations and is now seeking to have the ruling overturned.