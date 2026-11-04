ILLUSTRATION - The Continental AG logo can be seen in front of the automotive supplier's headquarters. (is associated with: «Continental swings to profit and lifts 2026 margin guidance») Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

German tyre manufacturer Continental on Wednesday reported that it had turned to profit in the third quarter compared to a loss in the same period of the previous year, helped by a drop in its expenses.

For the three months to September 30, Continental posted a net profit of €349 million ($388 million), or €1.75 per share, compared with a net loss of €756 million, or €3.78 per share, in the same period last year.

Last year, special effects from the spin-off of Frankfurt-based auto supplier Aumovio and from the preparations for the sale of the original equipment solutions (OESL) business had a negative impact on net income.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at €487 million, as against negative EBIT of €733 million a year ago. Expenses in connection with the valuation of a disposal group were zero, compared with last year's €454 million.

Other expenses declined to €36 million from €778 million in the previous year. Cost of sales moved down to €2.363 billion from €2.803 billion in fiscal 2025.

The company recorded sales of €3.454 billion, less than €3.898 billion. The decline in sales was mainly due to the sale of the OESL business area in February.

Looking ahead, Continental has revised its annual guidance. For fiscal 2026, the group now projects an adjusted EBIT margin of around 13.4% to 14%, against the earlier guidance of 12% to 13.5%. The company now expects sales of around €13.5 billion to €13.9 billion, compared with the previous outlook of €13.2 billion to €14.2 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the group had posted an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.3% and sales of €19.676 billion.