FILE PHOTO — VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav reacts during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Viking Stavanger at MHP Arena. (is associated with: «Undav not expecting to be named by Klopp to Germany squad») Harry Langer/dpa

VfB Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav doesn't expect to be nominated to the Germany squad by coach Jürgen Klopp.

Klopp will name his roster on Thursday for Nations League matches against Serbia on November 13 and the Netherlands on November 16.

Undav said after the 2-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday that he hasn't received any indications yet that he would be included in the squad.

"Not at all," the Stuttgart captain said when asked how hopeful he was. "What can I say? It's hard to make the team without scoring goals, right?"

Undav is yet to score a goal in the Bundesliga this season. So far, he has only found the net one time each in the Champions League and in the German Cup.

The forward wasn't named to Klopp's 44-man squad for matches in September and October, which was the coach's first Germany team since he took over from Julian Nagelsmann. At the time, there was a debate over Udav's form and fitness.