FILE PHOTO - People wait for their bus at a bus stop in the centre of Madrid in July 2025. (is associated with: «WHO: Climate measures could prevent 1.6 million deaths annually») Luis Soto/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Proven measures to combat climate change and adapt to its effects could prevent around 1.6 million deaths worldwide each year, according to estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

The UN agency said measures including heat warning systems, more climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure, cleaner household energy and higher taxes on fossil fuels could save lives while delivering substantial economic benefits.

"Taking action on climate change is now a matter of life and death," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We have the tools to save lives, cut emissions and strengthen economies."

The estimates take into account not only the effects of greenhouse gas emissions but also related health risks, including air pollution and infectious diseases.

The WHO said eliminating fossil-fuel subsidies worldwide and appropriately taxing oil, gas and coal could generate $5.4 trillion in government revenue annually.

Reduced consumption of carbon-intensive energy could deliver a further $3 trillion in benefits through lower health and environmental costs, it estimated.

Benefits far outweigh costs

Investment in heat warning systems, water infrastructure and replacing unhealthy wood and coal-burning stoves could generate additional economic benefits of around $844 billion annually, according to the WHO.

The annual cost of implementing those measures was estimated at just $35 billion.

WHO health economist Frank Pega warned that basic sanitation systems were particularly vulnerable to climate-related hazards, including flooding, storms and droughts.

Strengthening infrastructure could help reduce diseases such as diarrhoea and pneumonia, he said.