ILLUSTRATION - A woman pays for her groceries with cash at a weekly market. (is associated with: «Finland's harmonized inflation climbs to 3.4% in October») Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated further in October, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose 3.4% year-on-year in October, faster than the prior month's 2.7% increase.

Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 3.1% from 1.2%, and transport inflation climbed to 10.2% from 9.2%.

Similarly, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.1% from 1.9%. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 0.7%.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased at a stable rate of 0.6%.