ILLUSTRATION - A woman holds an open wallet at a weekly market. (is associated with: «Czech inflation eases to 2.4% in October») Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in October from a five-month high in the previous month, flash data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.4% year-on-year in October, following a 2.5% increase in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 2.5%.

Inflation based on energy, including motor fuels, moderated to 5.6% from 5.9%. Prices for goods were 0.9% higher after rising 1.2% in September.

Services inflation slowed marginally to 4.5% from 4.6%. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 4% from 3.5% in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4%, versus an expected increase of 0.5%.