FILE PHOTO - The US Capitol building. (is associated with: «US voters hand Trump stinging rebuke as Democrats take Congress») Gent Shkullaku/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US President Donald Trump's Republicans have lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, in a sweeping Democratic victory that has reshaped the political landscape in Washington.

The scale of the Democrats' gains would have seemed almost unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

But buoyed by voter anger over the rising cost of living, Democrats captured Senate seats previously held by Republicans across the country, including in Maine, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as in Republican strongholds such as Kansas and Texas.

By early Wednesday, Democrats had secured 54 seats in the 100-seat Senate, against 42 for Republicans, according to vote counts and projections by US broadcasters.

Vote-counting was still under way in Alaska, where Democrats were seen as having a strong chance of taking another seat in the Senate, while an unexpectedly close race was unfolding in Mississippi, a state previously considered safely Republican.

In the 435-seat House of Representatives, Democrats had secured a decisive majority by early Wednesday, gaining more than two dozen seats previously held by Republicans, with the outcome of numerous other races still undecided.

The outcome marks a stunning rebuke of Trump, who had made Tuesday's midterm elections a referendum on his policies and had urged voters to imagine that he himself was on the ballot.

With Democrats set to control both chambers of Congress, his ability to push through his political agenda in the final two years of his term will be significantly weakened.

Democrats will be able to block legislation, launch investigations into the administration and obstruct Trump's budget plans. They will also have a say in confirming senior government officials and federal judges.

Trump will retain considerable constitutional powers, however, particularly in foreign policy.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is now on course to become the first black speaker of the House.

Trump distances himself from defeat

The results reflected widespread dissatisfaction with Trump, particularly over inflation, an issue he had pledged to address during his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a major exit poll, 62% of respondents blamed his policies - including tariffs and the war on Iran - for rising prices, US television networks reported.

Trump, however, sought to distance himself from the overwhelming defeat on Truth Social.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote.

He later congratulated Democrats. "Well, I say this: congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job," he told Fox News.

Trump also signalled a willingness to cooperate. "We'll, you know, look forward to working with them," he told the New York Times. "We'll probably work something out."

However, he subsequently posted a photo of a red cap bearing the word "VETO," and lashed out at Fox News in a slew of posts about their election coverage.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, one of Trump's staunchest allies, said he was "disappointed" with the results but vowed Republicans would regain control of the chamber in 2028.

Democrats score historic victories in Texas

Among the biggest surprises was Texas, a longtime Republican stronghold where Democrats captured both a US Senate seat and the governorship.

Democrat James Talarico, 37, defeated Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas since 1988.

"We just took back Texas," Talarico told cheering supporters, declaring that the "politics of division" had been defeated by the "politics of love."

He said Democrats had prevailed against "the richest man in the world, the most powerful man in the world, and the entire Washington, DC establishment," referring to billionaire Elon Musk and Trump.

Musk had backed Paxton's campaign with more than $150 million.

In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, 52, defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, becoming the first Latina to lead the state and ending three decades of Republican control of the governorship.

"We shocked the world tonight," Hinojosa said. "We showed that anything is possible."

Her campaign focused heavily on the rising cost of living and accused Abbott of prioritizing wealthy technology companies over ordinary Texans, particularly through his support for expanding data centres.

First Muslim elected to US Senate

Democrats also celebrated a historic victory in Michigan, where progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a bitterly fought Senate race in which El-Sayed's Muslim faith frequently became a campaign issue.

The 42-year-old will become the first Muslim member of the US Senate when he takes office in January.

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed said to cheers from hundreds of supporters in Detroit. To his Republican rival, he said: "You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope. May we never have to see the likes of you in this state again."

In Kansas, Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state since 1932, defeating Republican incumbent Roger Marshall.

In South Carolina, paediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of late Republican senator Lindsey Graham, becoming the state's first Democratic senator in more than two decades.

In Georgia, meanwhile, Democrat Jon Ossoff comfortably retained his Senate seat, bolstering his standing as a potential contender for the 2028 presidential election.