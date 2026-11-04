ILLUSTRATION - A van bearing the Vonovia logo is parked in front of an apartment building. (is associated with: «Vonovia profit drops as one-off tax windfall vanishes») Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

German residential real-estate company Vonovia has reported a drop in profits for the first nine months compared to the same period of the previous year.

Vonovia reported on Wednesday lower nine-month profit attributable to shareholders, primarily reflecting the absence of substantial one-off tax benefits recorded in the prior-year period.

The company, however, posted growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations declined to €1.179 billion ($1.325 billion), or €1.24 per share, from €3.075 billion, or €3.62 per share, a year ago.

The prior-year figure included a non-recurring tax benefit of €2.106 billion resulting from corporate tax rate adjustments. Income tax expense for the first nine months of 2026 was €750.1 million.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings attributable to Vonovia shareholders decreased to €1.121 billion, or €1.32 per share, from €1.201 billion, or €1.45 per share last year.

Earnings before tax increased to €2.06 billion from €1.226 billion.

Adjusted earnings before tax (EBT) from continuing operations declined 3.5% to €1.408 billion from €1.46 billion, mainly due to higher net financing costs. Adjusted earnings before tax (EBT) per share fell to €1.66 from €1.76.

The adjusted net financial result was a loss of €636.6 million compared with a loss of €546.4 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 3.3% to €2.187 billion from €2.118 billion, supported by growth in the Rental and Value-add segments. Adjusted EBITDA from the rental segment rose 3.5% to €1.912 billion, driven by organic rent growth despite a slightly smaller portfolio.

Value-add EBITDA increased 31.4% to €197.2 million, supported by contributions from its internal craftsmen's organization and energy distribution business.

Revenue from property management edged up to €3.799 billion from €3.789 billion.

Profit from property disposals increased to €95.2 million from €25.4 million, while profit from the disposal of real estate inventories declined to €39 million from €85.9 million.

Net income from fair value adjustments of investment properties rose 64.3% to €848.1 million from €516.2 million.

Net tangible assets, as defined under guidelines from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), remained broadly stable at €39.291 billion, or €46.31 per share, compared with €39.254 billion, or €46.28 per share, at the end of 2025.

For fiscal 2026, Vonovia reaffirmed its previously updated outlook, targeting adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of €2.95 billion to €3.05 billion, with expectations in the lower half of the range. The company also maintained its adjusted EBT forecast of €1.9 billion to €2 billion, with expectations at the lower end of the range.

Organic rent growth is projected at around 3.8%, compared with the earlier estimate of 4%. Rental income is expected to reach €3.45 billion to €3.55 billion, with performance anticipated in the upper half of the range.

On Xetra, Vonovia shares closed down 0.49% at €16.31 on Tuesday.