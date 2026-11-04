ILLUSTRATION - Cocoa fruits lie on a cocoa plantation during the harvest. (is associated with: «Barry Callebaut profit falls 16% as lower cocoa prices cut revenue») Christina Peters/dpa

Lower earnings were achieved at Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut as a result of lower revenue for its full fiscal year compared to the previous year, the company reported on Wednesday.

Further, the company provided its outlook for the fiscal 2026-27 assuming a cocoa bean price of £4,000 ($5,382).

Net profit decreased 16.3% to 157.7 million Swiss francs ($193 million) from 188.4 million francs last year.

Recurring net profit declined 13.7% to 215.5 million francs from 249.6 million francs in the previous year.

Revenue reduced 17.6% to 12.19 billion francs from 14.8 billion francs in the prior year, reflecting lower year-on-year cocoa bean-linked sales prices.

Sales volume edged down 0.7% to 2,109,866 tonnes from 2,125,420 metric tons over a year ago.

Looking forward to the full year, the cocoa company expects to deliver volume growth between 1% and 3% and is anticipated to be weighted to the first half of the fiscal year. P

rofit before tax recurring is expected to increase by around 30% in constant currency, with recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) growth in constant currency between 3% and 5%.

Additionally, the company declared a yearly dividend of 29 francs per share in line with the prior year, payable to shareholders on or around January 13, 2027.

On Tuesday, shares closed at 1,200 francs, down 0.74% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.