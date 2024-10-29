DPA
Cannabis use while pregnant linked to 'aggressive behavior' in child
By DPA,1 days ago
Related SearchCannabis and pregnancyCannabis researchMedical cannabisMarijuana legalizationPrenatal healthChild behavior
Comments / 44
Add a Comment
Sarah
4h ago
IndependentBitch!!
11h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
L.A. TACO1 day ago
labroots.com2 days ago
My daughter ate at McDonald's and got sick 10 days later. Now she's hospitalized with E. coli and acute kidney failure.
Insider1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Camilo Díaz8 days ago
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
The Lantern6 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Dianna Carney16 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
The HD Post29 days ago
David Heitz2 days ago
Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.