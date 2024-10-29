Cannabis use while pregnant linked to 'aggressive behavior' in child

Prenatal exposure to cannabis makes a child more likely to be aggressive and lack inhibitions, according to university doctors in Canada and the US.

Five-year-olds whose mothers smoked marijuana during pregnancy "exhibited some differences in aspects of executive function and behavior relevant to long-term academic success and adaptive functioning" and were prone to "more aggressive behavior," the team found.

The outcome of the research "is also consistent with present findings in that aggressive behavior often reflects poor inhibitory control," the doctors explained.

Noting that some mothers-to-be were ignoring guidance against rolling up while pregnant, the doctors said it seems that many users "perceive (cannabis) as a safe, natural treatment for nausea, sleep problems, or mood disorders."

The team further warned that "many clinicians counsel patients inconsistently and lack knowledge" - despite evidence that cannabis exposure "may affect the development and behavior of preschool-aged children."

The team, which included representatives of Ohio State University, the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Carleton University in Ottawa and the University of Calgary, said they undertook the research due to "increasingly common" use of cannabis during pregnancy, which they said has gone up from 3.4% in 2002 to 7.2% in 2012.

Recent years have seen regions of the US and countries around the world pass laws to allow medicinal and recreational cannabis use.

Thailand's government, however, after legalizing medical use in 2018 and allowing recreational use four years later, said earlier this year it will either revert to banning recreational use or bring back limits.

The research was done between 2016 and 2024 and was published in JAMA Pediatrics, an American Medical Association journal. Ran Barzilay, a doctor at the University of Pennsylvania, said the team's findings were strong but "need to be considered in light of certain limitations" such as a "relatively small" sample size of 250 participating families.