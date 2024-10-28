Open in App
    French film star Depardieu asks for trial delay for health reasons

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjrDk_0wP98syt00

    French acting legend Gérard Depardieu has asked for his trial on sexual harassment charges on Monday to be delayed for health reasons.

    "Unfortunately his doctors have forbidden him to appear at the hearing," said the film icon's lawyer, Jérémie Assous, on the France Info radio station.

    The 75-year-old has asked for the date to be postponed so that he can attend in person, he said.

    The case concerns two alleged incidents from 2021 during the filming of the movie "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker.

    If found guilty, the actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 ($81,000), which would probably mean the end of his career.

    The Paris prosecutor's office said on Monday that the request for a postponement would have to be made formally at the hearing in the afternoon. The court would then decide whether to grant a delay.

    According to the prosecution, one of the two plaintiffs accused the actor of pulling her towards him as he was sitting in a corridor and she was passing by. He is said to have trapped her between his legs, touching her bottom, genitals and breasts over her clothes.

    The second woman, an assistant to the director, stated that Depardieu had touched her breasts and buttocks on the film set.

    Depardieu, a veteran of French cinema, has faced a number of allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years.

    He was charged with the rape of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2020 in a case that remains open. Depardieu denies the accusation.

    The award-winning actor described himself last year as the victim of "media lynching."

