    Scholz acknowledges managing German coalition not easy

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glrOv_0wN3L7JT00

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruefully acknowledged the difficulties in managing Germany's unwieldy three-party coalition in responding to a student's question in the western Indian city of Goa on Saturday.

    "Sometimes it is quite difficult. And I will be very honest: The coalition government I am running is not the easiest in the world," Scholz said while on a visit to a technology institute.

    "I try my best," he added with a laugh.

    On Friday, Scholz was asked while in New Delhi whether the coalition would celebrate Christmas together, given key differences over economic policy.

    "Christmas is always celebrated," was his laconic response.

    Scholz signed a series of agreements on his trip to India, accompanied by several of his cabinet ministers.

    During government consultations in New Delhi, 27 agreements were signed to expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, research and defence.

    Scholz also advocated for skilled workers for the German labour market and pressed for swifter EU negotiations with India over a free trade agreement.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi summed up the state of relations between the two countries in German with the succinct phrase: "Alles klar, alles gut," which is the equivalent of "It's all good."

    Scholz was visiting India for the third time in his nearly three-year tenure.

    With more than 1.4 billion inhabitants, India is the most populous country and the fifth largest economy in the world.

    Scholz said there is "plenty of potential" in trade with the South Asian country and for investments.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099kd0_0wN3L7JT00

