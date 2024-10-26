Open in App
    Death toll on Philippines rises after severe tropical storm Trami

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WhdF_0wN3KzUJ00

    Eighty-one people were killed and almost half a million people displaced due to severe tropical storm Trami in the Philippines, where heavy rains triggered widespread floods and landslides, the national disaster agency said.

    Thirty-four people were reported missing, mostly due to landslides, the agency added.

    Most of the dead were from the province of Batangas, south of Manila, where separate landslides buried dozens of houses.

    In the eastern region of Bicol, 28 were killed in floods and landslides, the agency added.

    More than 4.2 million people were affected by Trami, including 495,123 people forced to flee their homes.

    Edgar Posadas, spokesman for the disaster agency, said emergency teams were rushing to bring in additional relief supplies and aid to the victims with the improved weather after Trami exited the Philippines on Friday.

    “Almost all the affected areas are still flooded,” he said. “But with the improved weather, the floods are probably receding, and we are trying our best to bring in additional supplies for the victims.”

    Floodwaters in some areas in Naga City, one of the worst-hit areas in Bicol, was still neck-deep, according to Mayor Nelson Legacion.

    “The situation is quite miserable,” he said. “We have streets that are still submerged in floods up to the waist, and in some areas up to the chest. In some parts of the city, the floods are still up to the neck.”

    Amid the relief efforts, authorities were closely monitoring a new tropical storm off the north-eastern coast of the Philippines, which was expected to enter the country on Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xonz8_0wN3KzUJ00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hbe4T_0wN3KzUJ00

