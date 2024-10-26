Open in App
    EU lawmakers lobby to abolish daylight saving time

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QT3ku_0wMyLTNn00

    Members of the European Parliament have called for daylight saving time to be abolished in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seen by dpa.

    The clocks are due to go back by one hour in Europe during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

    The letter said the current system is obsolete and that abolishing the time change also aligns with the European Union's commitment to simplification, reducing unnecessary burdens on citizens and facilitating daily life in the 27 member states.

    More than 60 members of parliament from different countries and factions signed the letter. They urge the commission to address the issue promptly.

    In 2018, the European Commission conducted a survey of Europe's citizens on the matter. With 84%, a clear majority in the non-representative study opposed the time change.

    The then European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker subsequently announced the end the time change later that year. However, before this can be officially confirmed, EU countries must agree on whether they want to permanently adopt summer or winter time.

    As there is no agreement on this, the issue has been on hold for years. Hungary will not advance the matter during its ongoing presidency of the European Council, it told dpa.

