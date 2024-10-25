In New Delhi, Germany's Scholz urges speed in EU-India trade deal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is pressing for speed in the negotiations for a free trade agreement between the European Union and India.

At the start of his visit to New Delhi, he called during a business conference for "swift progress and a rapid conclusion" to the talks, which began back in 2007.

"I am sure that if we work on this together, prime minister, this could happen in months rather than years," he said on Friday, addressing India's Narendra Modi.

The negotiations were frozen in 2013 and resumed in 2022. Stumbling blocks include high Indian tariffs on cars, the protection of intellectual property in the pharmaceutical sector and market access in agriculture, which is primarily a concern for India.

Third visit to India by Scholz

Scholz is visiting India for the third time in his nearly three-year tenure. The occasion is the seventh German-Indian government consultations, with four ministers from his Cabinet participating.

Scholz emphasized that military cooperation with India is also a focus. Currently, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is negotiating the construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy.

A German frigate and a supply ship are currently near the Indian coast to participate in a joint manoeuvre. On Saturday, Scholz plans to visit the soldiers in the western Indian state of Goa.

"Our overall message is clear: We need more cooperation, not less," said Scholz.

With an eye on India's powerful neighbour to the north, China, he reiterated: "We must avoid one-sided dependencies, particularly in areas of strategic importance – critical raw materials and certain technologies, for instance."