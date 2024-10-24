Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Leverkusen winger Adli out for the rest of the year with injury

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKF2d_0wJvwSOp00

    Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli is out for the rest of the year after suffering an injury in the Champions League match against Brest on Wednesday evening.

    "We will be without Amine Adli for the rest of this year. The attacker fractured his left fibula during last night’s draw against Brest and is not expected to be back until January 2025," the Bundesliga champions said on X on Thursday.

    Adli had to be subbed off in the 81st minute, 18 minutes after coming into the game, as he got injured in a duel.

    Coach Xabi Alonso had already said after the game that the injury "doesn't look good."

    "He took a hit on the ankle and everyone saw from his reaction that it was very painful. It doesn't look good, we have to wait for the results. This is the worst news of the day," Alonso said after the 1-1 draw.

    Leverkusen dropped their first points in the competition. Florian Wirtz put them ahead but Pierre Lees-Melou equalized for Brest.

    The Bundesliga champions are now sixth in the standings.

    Related Search

    Leverkusen'S performanceBundesliga standingsChampions LeaguePlayer injuriesBayer LeverkusenAmine Adli

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Leverkusen hope Boniface is available for game at Bremen
    DPA19 hours ago
    Bayern outclassed by Barcelona in bitter reunion with coach Flick
    DPA2 days ago
    Bayern won't make excuses for 'clear' 4-1 defeat at Barcelona
    DPA2 days ago
    Frankfurt labour to 1-0 over Rigas FS in Europa League
    DPA1 day ago
    Ter Stegen hopes to make comeback from injury still this year
    DPA2 days ago
    German skier Sander sidelined with rare cell dysfunction
    DPA2 days ago
    Netflix's 'The Remarkable Life of Ibelin' blurs real world, fantasy
    DPA22 hours ago
    Ohio State’s Buckeye Fall Fashion Market to return for its second year
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Emilia-Romagna flood: Seria A match Bologna-Milan postponed
    DPA1 day ago
    'Warhammer' sequel brings battlefield action to die-hard fans
    DPA1 day ago
    Russell tops Mexican GP first practice, Verstappen has engine issues
    DPA13 hours ago
    Far-right FPÖ takes Austria's second-highest office for first time
    DPA1 day ago
    Mancini no longer Saudi-Arabia coach by mutual consent
    DPA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy