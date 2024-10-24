Leverkusen winger Adli out for the rest of the year with injury

Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli is out for the rest of the year after suffering an injury in the Champions League match against Brest on Wednesday evening.

"We will be without Amine Adli for the rest of this year. The attacker fractured his left fibula during last night’s draw against Brest and is not expected to be back until January 2025," the Bundesliga champions said on X on Thursday.

Adli had to be subbed off in the 81st minute, 18 minutes after coming into the game, as he got injured in a duel.

Coach Xabi Alonso had already said after the game that the injury "doesn't look good."

"He took a hit on the ankle and everyone saw from his reaction that it was very painful. It doesn't look good, we have to wait for the results. This is the worst news of the day," Alonso said after the 1-1 draw.

Leverkusen dropped their first points in the competition. Florian Wirtz put them ahead but Pierre Lees-Melou equalized for Brest.

The Bundesliga champions are now sixth in the standings.