Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Kroos not interested in special farewell game after his retirement

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ggo85_0wGohe8q00

    Former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is not interested in having a farewell match organized especially for him following his retirement.

    "I had my farewell game here in Madrid, which was still a league game, so it wasn't a game organized for me. But somehow it felt like one, at least what the fans made of it," Kroos told the ran.de news portal in an interview published on Tuesday.

    "But organizing another farewell game for me now, I'm not the type of person who wants everyone to come just for me or for me to be the centre of attention again," he added.

    Kroos ended his career after this summer's Euro 2024 in Germany. The national team recently organized a farewell ceremony for retired players ahead of the Nations League game against the Netherlands in Munich, but Kroos was not in attendance due to a appointment at his youth academy.

    The midfielder moved to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014, winning the Champions League five times with the club, and even after the end of his career he decided to stay in Spain.

    Asked about what it would take for him to return to Germany, Kroos said: "Certain things that probably won't happen. For example, the weather needs to get better. That will be difficult, I think.

    "In the end it's a family decision, I don't make it alone. I have a wife, I have three children and ultimately it's a feel-good decision. I believe that we would also feel at home in Germany, but there are currently few reasons why we should leave."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Leverkusen without Boniface in Brest after car crash
    DPA1 day ago
    Bayern outclassed by Barcelona in bitter reunion with coach Flick
    DPA10 hours ago
    Change of tactics not the reason for Madrid meltdown, Dortmund say
    DPA1 day ago
    Bat escapes zoo in Germany by hiding in visitor's clothing
    DPA1 day ago
    Musiala to return for Bayern date at Flick's Barcelona
    DPA1 day ago
    Belarus schedules presidential election for January 26
    DPA20 hours ago
    'Age of Mythology: Retold': Strategy game given an overhaul
    DPA18 hours ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Hezbollah's future in focus amid missile barrage and Israeli apology
    DPA2 days ago
    People with high IQs are more inclined to drink heavily - survey
    DPA1 day ago
    More deaths in Israeli attacks in Lebanon
    DPA1 day ago
    More people are cutting since the pandemic. Is social media to blame?
    DPA1 day ago
    EU shares out Baltic fish but Russian fishers trouble stocks
    DPA1 day ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Going digital: Are airports going to ditch check-in desks altogether?
    DPA1 day ago
    Five killed in attack on flagship defence company in Ankara
    DPA14 hours ago
    EU Commission criticized over non-transparent Tunisia migration deal
    DPA19 hours ago
    Further abuse claims against late German Catholic Cardinal Hengsbach
    DPA2 days ago
    At least five dead in attack in northern Gaza Strip, medics say
    DPA1 day ago
    Powerful airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, 1 dead, 5 hurt
    DPA11 hours ago
    Mini reveals petrol versions of its Cooper and Convertible JCW models
    DPA18 hours ago
    German mobile operator Deutsche Telekom to shutter 2G network by 2028
    DPA1 day ago
    NATO stands with Turkey, alliance chief tells Turkish president
    DPA16 hours ago
    Dutch to return to Eurovision after scandal – without Joost Klein
    DPA11 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    German skier Sander sidelined with rare cell dysfunction
    DPA18 hours ago
    UNESCO: Journalists being pressured through false allegations
    DPA14 hours ago
    Warm welcome for Danish royal couple on visit to northern Germany
    DPA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy