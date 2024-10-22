Kroos not interested in special farewell game after his retirement

Former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is not interested in having a farewell match organized especially for him following his retirement.

"I had my farewell game here in Madrid, which was still a league game, so it wasn't a game organized for me. But somehow it felt like one, at least what the fans made of it," Kroos told the ran.de news portal in an interview published on Tuesday.

"But organizing another farewell game for me now, I'm not the type of person who wants everyone to come just for me or for me to be the centre of attention again," he added.

Kroos ended his career after this summer's Euro 2024 in Germany. The national team recently organized a farewell ceremony for retired players ahead of the Nations League game against the Netherlands in Munich, but Kroos was not in attendance due to a appointment at his youth academy.

The midfielder moved to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014, winning the Champions League five times with the club, and even after the end of his career he decided to stay in Spain.

Asked about what it would take for him to return to Germany, Kroos said: "Certain things that probably won't happen. For example, the weather needs to get better. That will be difficult, I think.

"In the end it's a family decision, I don't make it alone. I have a wife, I have three children and ultimately it's a feel-good decision. I believe that we would also feel at home in Germany, but there are currently few reasons why we should leave."