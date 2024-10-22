Open in App
    At least five dead in attack in northern Gaza Strip, medics say

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    At least five people have been killed in Israeli attacks in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to paramedics.

    The Palestinian Red Crescent reported "horrific scenes" during the transport of the bodies, which included children.

    Some 27 other people were injured in artillery fire in the Jabalia refugee camp.

    The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

    Residents of nearby Beit Lahia said that they had been called upon by Israeli army leaflets to leave their homes immediately and move in the direction of the Indonesian Hospital. Several internally displaced persons were said to have been killed in the shelling.

    There was also initially no information from the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza.

    Israel's army is once again increasing its operations against remaining fighters of the Palestinian group Hamas in the north of the Gaza Strip. Aid organizations report catastrophic conditions in the sealed-off area.

