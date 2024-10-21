Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    US defence chief Austin pledges more aid in unannounced visit to Kiev

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211Iae_0wGADgbw00

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged more military aid for Ukraine on Monday during an unannounced visit to Kiev, his fourth since assuming the position in 2021 and at a precarious moment for the country.

    Austin announced a further $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, which has battled a Russian invasion since February 2022

    "I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine," Austin said on X.

    The secretary met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov.

    According to the US Department of Defense, the package includes ammunition for rocket-propelled grenade launchers of the HIMARS type, artillery ammunition and mortar rounds. In addition, further M113 armoured transport vehicles, small arms and associated ammunition will be provided.

    Austin's visit to Kiev comes in the waning months of the Biden administration and with all eyes on the dead-heat race for the White House.

    Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to continue military aid to Ukraine should she win the November 5 presidential election, while her Republican rival Donald Trump has expressed antipathy for further support.

    The US has been the largest military and financial backer of Ukraine since the start of the all-out Russian invasion.

    Russian forces have made slow but steady territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky has pressed his allies in the West allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia, but to no avail.

    Zelensky urges troops to hold out in Russia's Kursk region

    Zelensky called on his soldiers to hold out in the Russian region of Kursk.

    Contrary to reports that Russian troops are pushing the Ukrainians back there, Zelensky said the bridgehead was strong.

    "We are holding our ground and I thank every soldier for their bravery," he said Monday in his nightly video address.

    "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the area from which it started. This is the case when a buffer zone is created on the territory of the aggressor."

    With the surprising advance at the beginning of August, Kiev had brought the ground war onto Russian territory for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

    Russia launches 116 drones across Ukraine

    The Russian military deployed 116 combat drones against targets in Ukraine during another wave of overnight attacks, according to authorities in Kiev.

    At least 59 of the unmanned aircraft were shot down by air defences over more than a dozen Ukrainian regions. A further 45 were downed using other methods, the air force said, which often involves radio signal jamming.

    But several drones still got through and there were multiple impacts on civilian infrastructure facilities.

    Kiev alone reportedly experienced over a dozen drone attacks. Anti-aircraft fire was heard frequently in the city during the night. Shockwaves and falling debris damaged residential buildings in several districts. One person was reported to have been slightly injured.

    The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was also targeted by Russian glide bombs. More than a dozen people were injured and power was disrupted.

    Two killed in Zaporizhzhya

    At least two people have been killed and 15 more wounded by a Russian missile attack on the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.

    Ballistic missiles fired by the Russian military hit a residential area and damaged more than 30 buildings, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Monday.

    The front line between Russian and Ukrainian troops runs just under 30 kilometres south-east of Zaporizhzhya.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6pnJ_0wGADgbw00

    Comments / 113
    Add a Comment
    Hammer time
    17m ago
    Trump will fire this clown
    Fuck_your_feelings
    43m ago
    WHAT THE FUCK
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NATO warns Moscow and North Korea against major escalation in Ukraine
    DPA2 days ago
    Pentagon announces $400M in new round of military arms support for Ukraine
    UPI News1 day ago
    Pentagon chief unveils $400 million in Ukraine aid during Kyiv visit
    Defense News1 day ago
    Belarus schedules presidential election for January 26
    DPA3 hours ago
    G7 pledges 'unwavering support' to Ukraine
    DPA3 days ago
    Homeland Security grants temporary status to Lebanese already in the United States
    Border Report1 day ago
    Migrants use fake passports to illegally enter US: Border Patrol
    NewsNation16 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Harris is courting moderate Republicans. Liz Cheney is helping.
    POLITICO1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    People with high IQs are more inclined to drink heavily - survey
    DPA20 hours ago
    Czech PM says ammunition initiative for Ukraine running on schedule
    DPA3 hours ago
    Navalny's widow seeks presidency in a Russia after Putin
    DPA1 day ago
    Illegal border crossings fall to lowest levels in four years, CBP says
    spectrumlocalnews.com17 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Largest floating solar system inaugurated in south-western Germany
    DPA1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Opinion: Trump is the American leader Ukrainians need
    The Hill1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Moldovan pro-EU camp wins close vote amid manipulation accusations
    DPA1 day ago
    Researchers find solar panels increase city temperatures and wind speeds
    notebookcheck.net1 day ago
    More deaths in Israeli attacks in Lebanon
    DPA17 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Italy's Meloni tries to rescue Albania refugee model with new decree
    DPA1 day ago
    Bat escapes zoo in Germany by hiding in visitor's clothing
    DPA23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy