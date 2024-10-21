US defence chief Austin pledges more aid in unannounced visit to Kiev

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged more military aid for Ukraine on Monday during an unannounced visit to Kiev, his fourth since assuming the position in 2021 and at a precarious moment for the country.

Austin announced a further $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, which has battled a Russian invasion since February 2022

"I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine," Austin said on X.

The secretary met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov.

According to the US Department of Defense, the package includes ammunition for rocket-propelled grenade launchers of the HIMARS type, artillery ammunition and mortar rounds. In addition, further M113 armoured transport vehicles, small arms and associated ammunition will be provided.

Austin's visit to Kiev comes in the waning months of the Biden administration and with all eyes on the dead-heat race for the White House.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to continue military aid to Ukraine should she win the November 5 presidential election, while her Republican rival Donald Trump has expressed antipathy for further support.

The US has been the largest military and financial backer of Ukraine since the start of the all-out Russian invasion.

Russian forces have made slow but steady territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky has pressed his allies in the West allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia, but to no avail.

Zelensky urges troops to hold out in Russia's Kursk region

Zelensky called on his soldiers to hold out in the Russian region of Kursk.

Contrary to reports that Russian troops are pushing the Ukrainians back there, Zelensky said the bridgehead was strong.

"We are holding our ground and I thank every soldier for their bravery," he said Monday in his nightly video address.

"We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the area from which it started. This is the case when a buffer zone is created on the territory of the aggressor."

With the surprising advance at the beginning of August, Kiev had brought the ground war onto Russian territory for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia launches 116 drones across Ukraine

The Russian military deployed 116 combat drones against targets in Ukraine during another wave of overnight attacks, according to authorities in Kiev.

At least 59 of the unmanned aircraft were shot down by air defences over more than a dozen Ukrainian regions. A further 45 were downed using other methods, the air force said, which often involves radio signal jamming.

But several drones still got through and there were multiple impacts on civilian infrastructure facilities.

Kiev alone reportedly experienced over a dozen drone attacks. Anti-aircraft fire was heard frequently in the city during the night. Shockwaves and falling debris damaged residential buildings in several districts. One person was reported to have been slightly injured.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was also targeted by Russian glide bombs. More than a dozen people were injured and power was disrupted.

Two killed in Zaporizhzhya

At least two people have been killed and 15 more wounded by a Russian missile attack on the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.

Ballistic missiles fired by the Russian military hit a residential area and damaged more than 30 buildings, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Monday.

The front line between Russian and Ukrainian troops runs just under 30 kilometres south-east of Zaporizhzhya.