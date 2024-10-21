Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Fethullah Gülen, alleged mastermind of Turkey coup plot, dead at 83

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYG4Q_0wFPEE3l00

    Fethullah Gülen, the US-based Muslim cleric who allegedly masterminded the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, has died, said a foundation in Germany linked to his movement. He was 83.

    Gülen died on Sunday evening at a hospital in the US state of Pennsylvania, where he spent the last decades of his life in self-imposed exile, said the chairman of the Dialogue and Education Foundation, Ercan Karakoyun, on Monday.

    The foundation is the German branch of the transnational Gülen movement, also known as Hizmet, which runs schools, tutoring centres and kindergartens in countries with a Turkish minority.

    The spiritual leader and preacher had been in poor health for some time.

    Turkey blamed Gulen and his movement for a bloody coup attempt by a faction of the military on July 15, 2016.

    Ankara considers his movement a terrorist organization and has arrested thousands of people with suspected links to Gulen over the years.

    Gülen is seen by supporters as a scholar whose vision had provided the impetus for Hizmet around the world. The movement seeks to promote a pious Muslim lifestyle through its work in education, the media and associations.

    The Dialogue and Education Foundation said it would continue its work following Gülen's death.

    The Turkish government welcomed the news. "The leader of this dark organization has died," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Ankara.

    Turkish PresidentRecep Tayyip Erdoğan's government saw Gülen as an arch-enemy and repeatedly demanded his extradition to face trial in Turkey.

    Gülen, an Erdoğan ally until publicly breaking with him in 2013, always denied involvement in the 2016 coup attempt, which saw fighting between troops backing the uprising and those loyal to the government in Ankara and Istanbul.

    More than 250 were killed and more than 2,000 were injured.

    A state of emergency was declared that lasted until July 2018, as the government moved to suppress the alleged plotters and the Gülen movement as a whole. More than 100,000 civil servants were fired by decree, and tens of thousands of people were detained.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Donger
    2d ago
    Red fox
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Erdogan vows to 'eradicate' Gülen network after cleric`s death
    DPA20 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    More deaths in Israeli attacks in Lebanon
    DPA14 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Mushroom picker attacked by bear in northern Italy
    DPA2 days ago
    Largest floating solar system inaugurated in south-western Germany
    DPA1 day ago
    German rail operator Deutsche Bahn closes station co-working spaces
    DPA3 hours ago
    Man on remand for alleged attack plans on Berlin's Israeli embassy
    DPA2 days ago
    Hezbollah's future in focus amid missile barrage and Israeli apology
    DPA1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Protest letter to FIFA on Aramco deal not an issue in German team
    DPA21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    A massive pigeon is now watching over New York
    DPA2 days ago
    People with high IQs are more inclined to drink heavily - survey
    DPA17 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    At least five dead in attack in northern Gaza Strip, medics say
    DPA1 day ago
    Further abuse claims against late German Catholic Cardinal Hengsbach
    DPA1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    EU shares out Baltic fish but Russian fishers trouble stocks
    DPA22 hours ago
    'Easily offended' Gen Z hires quickly getting fired, survey suggests
    DPA22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy