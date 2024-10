Berliners queue to view 2-month old panda twins

Attendance figures at Berlin Zoo have soared since the birth of twin panda girls almost two months ago, with long queues forming outside the Panda Garden, zoo officials said on Sunday.

The twins were presented to the public for the first time on Wednesday. Some 5,000 visitors were recorded that day and on Thursday and Friday as well, around 50% up on the same days the previous week.

The attendance figure reached 10,000 on Saturday, with a similar number expected on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

She said visitors had behaved well despite the excitement and enthusiasm and there were "many happy faces." Fine autumnal weather had also contributed to the size of the throng, she added.

The twins can be viewed from behind glass for precisely one hour shortly after midday every day. Visitors are allowed to view them in small groups for a few minutes at a time.

Everyone arriving on time had thus far been able to see the twins, the spokeswoman said, with some rejoining the queue after the first viewing.

The twins were born on August 22 and opened their eyes for the first time around two weeks ago.

Panda twins Pit and Paule were born at the zoo in 2019. Both are now back in China.