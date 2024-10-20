Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Eberl: Bayern won't be bothered by rumours over CEO Dreesen's future

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmAGV_0wERga4W00

    Bayern Munich won't let themselves be bothered by speculation over the future of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

    "I was already asked if this somehow affects us. I can answer that with a clear no," board member for sports Max Eberl said after the 4-0 Bundesliga win against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

    "We're responsible for what happens on the pitch. That's what matters. We try to completely ignore what's going on around us," he added.

    The Manager Magazin reported on Saturday that Bayern are not planning to give Dreesen a new contract once his current deal expires next year.

    Several members of the supervisory board are reportedly dissatisfied with the CEO, especially due to the controversial tender process for the 2025-2029 Bundesliga media rights auction, which Dreesen was involved in as a member of the German Football League (DFL) executive committee.

    In a letter allegedly signed by Bayern CFO Michael Diederich, the Munich club is said to have demanded explanations from the DFL for the collapse of the deal.

    According to Manager Magazin, Dreesen was also asked by the club to hand over his DFL position to Diederich, which he refused.

    The auction was suspended in April after broadcasters DAZN said they were unfairly treated by the league when bidding for the biggest and most lucrative package for a total 196 matches per season, and lodged an appeal. The package was reportedly awarded to broadcasters Sky.

    The DFL will resume the auction on November 25 in the wake of a recent arbitration ruling.

    "Michael Diederich and Jan-Christian Dreesen in particular work together in an extremely trusting and intensive manner," Eberl said. "We as a club simply want to stand together and we'll go through it together."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bayern midfielder Pavlovic suffers suspected collarbone fracture
    DPA2 days ago
    Report: Bayern CEO Dreesen may not have contract extended
    DPA2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Kiel lose 2-0 against Union; Bremen top Wolfsburg 4-2 in Bundesliga
    DPA1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Leverkusen back on winning tracks; Leipzig go top in Bundesliga
    DPA2 days ago
    Gross, Süle and Kobel on board as Dortmund travel to Madrid
    DPA15 hours ago
    Further abuse claims against late German Catholic Cardinal Hengsbach
    DPA16 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fighting continues in Gaza and Lebanon as Netanyahu's home targeted
    DPA2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Italy's Meloni aims to rescue Albania refugee model with new decree
    DPA18 hours ago
    Largest floating solar system inaugurated in south-western Germany
    DPA14 hours ago
    Meta starts testing facial recognition tools to combat celeb-bait ads
    DPA8 hours ago
    Dispute over women's role mars Catholic synod in Rome
    DPA2 days ago
    UN Palestinian agency accuses Israel of stopping aid deliveries
    DPA13 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Mainz fans hit out at ex-coach Klopp over Red Bull engagement
    DPA2 days ago
    Prosecutors: Man planned shooting attack on Israeli embassy in Berlin
    DPA2 days ago
    Hezbollah's future in focus amid missile barrage and Israeli apology
    DPA14 hours ago
    Israeli foreign minister says 'Beirut in flames' after latest attacks
    DPA1 day ago
    Serbian President Vučić calls Putin after long hiatus
    DPA1 day ago
    Man planning attack on Israeli embassy was rejected asylum-seeker
    DPA1 day ago
    Tens of thousands demonstrate for Europe ahead of Georgian election
    DPA1 day ago
    Scholz defends German arms sales to Turkey after meeting with Erdoğan
    DPA2 days ago
    Moldovan pro-EU camp wins close vote amid manipulation accusations
    DPA17 hours ago
    US defence chief Austin makes unannounced visit to Kiev
    DPA1 day ago
    Iran: Fight against Israel continues after Hamas leader's death
    DPA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy