Eberl: Bayern won't be bothered by rumours over CEO Dreesen's future

Bayern Munich won't let themselves be bothered by speculation over the future of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

"I was already asked if this somehow affects us. I can answer that with a clear no," board member for sports Max Eberl said after the 4-0 Bundesliga win against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

"We're responsible for what happens on the pitch. That's what matters. We try to completely ignore what's going on around us," he added.

The Manager Magazin reported on Saturday that Bayern are not planning to give Dreesen a new contract once his current deal expires next year.

Several members of the supervisory board are reportedly dissatisfied with the CEO, especially due to the controversial tender process for the 2025-2029 Bundesliga media rights auction, which Dreesen was involved in as a member of the German Football League (DFL) executive committee.

In a letter allegedly signed by Bayern CFO Michael Diederich, the Munich club is said to have demanded explanations from the DFL for the collapse of the deal.

According to Manager Magazin, Dreesen was also asked by the club to hand over his DFL position to Diederich, which he refused.

The auction was suspended in April after broadcasters DAZN said they were unfairly treated by the league when bidding for the biggest and most lucrative package for a total 196 matches per season, and lodged an appeal. The package was reportedly awarded to broadcasters Sky.

The DFL will resume the auction on November 25 in the wake of a recent arbitration ruling.

"Michael Diederich and Jan-Christian Dreesen in particular work together in an extremely trusting and intensive manner," Eberl said. "We as a club simply want to stand together and we'll go through it together."