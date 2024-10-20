Open in App
    • DPA

    Kane praises new England coach and former Bayern boss Tuchel

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1XOI_0wERgJGH00

    Harry Kane praised new England coach Thomas Tuchel, who until last season was his boss at Bayern Munich.

    "I'm looking forward to it. Of course I know him well. He's a fantastic coach, a fantastic person. I think it's a wonderful signing for us," Kane said after Bayern's 4-0 Bundesliga win against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

    Tuchel was announced as the new England coach this week, replacing Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain this summer.

    The former Bayern, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach will lead England until after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

    "As a national team, we were recently close to winning something big. We're still missing this final step," Kane said.

    "I hope Thomas can be this piece of the puzzle. We have a great team with a lot of experience and also some young players," he added.

    Kane worked with Tuchel in his first season at Bayern after joining the club in summer 2023. He's now "looking forward to see him as a coach again."

    Tuchel had a contract with Bayern until 2025, but he was dismissed at the end of last season after the Bavarians failed to win a trophy for the first time in a decade.

