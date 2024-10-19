Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Netanyahu was target of Caesarea drone attack, government says

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crcaL_0wDMRMed00

    A drone launched by the Hezbollah militia from Lebanon that reportedly crashed into a building in the Israeli coastal town of Caesarea was targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a government spokesman told dpa on Saturday.

    Netanyahu and his wife were not at their Caesarea residence at the time of the attack, the spokesman said, without providing further details on the exact location of the strike.

    It comes after the Israeli military reported earlier that a drone had crashed into a building in Caesarea, some 50 kilometres north of Tel Aviv.

    No one was injured in the incident, the army said. Two other unmanned flying objects were intercepted.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Bill Stuart
    2d ago
    one way to end the War
    free palestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸
    2d ago
    Good job
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lebanon's prime minister has had no contact with Hezbollah for weeks
    DPA7 hours ago
    Arab League head eyes Lebanon ceasefire, says Hezbollah idea persists
    DPA3 hours ago
    Iran: Fight against Israel continues after Hamas leader's death
    DPA2 days ago
    Trump’s First Reaction to Israel Killing Hamas Leader Sinwar: ‘That’s Sometimes What Happens’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Apple is about to turn its AirPods into hearing aids
    DPAlast hour
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    T.I. and Tiny Win $71 Million In OMG Girlz Dolls Lawsuit, but the IRS Will Soon Come Knocking for Its Share
    Finurah4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Israel blowing up entire villages in Lebanon, security sources say
    DPA1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Flood situation in France gradually easing
    DPA1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents44 minutes ago
    Annual meeting of World Bank and IMF to start in Washington
    DPA13 hours ago
    A massive pigeon is now watching over New York
    DPA7 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Man planning Israeli embassy attack in Berlin was armed with guns
    DPA23 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Further abuse claims against late German Catholic Cardinal Hengsbach
    DPA2 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Berliners queue to view 2-month old panda twins
    DPA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy