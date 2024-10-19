Netanyahu was target of Caesarea drone attack, government says

A drone launched by the Hezbollah militia from Lebanon that reportedly crashed into a building in the Israeli coastal town of Caesarea was targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a government spokesman told dpa on Saturday.

Netanyahu and his wife were not at their Caesarea residence at the time of the attack, the spokesman said, without providing further details on the exact location of the strike.

It comes after the Israeli military reported earlier that a drone had crashed into a building in Caesarea, some 50 kilometres north of Tel Aviv.

No one was injured in the incident, the army said. Two other unmanned flying objects were intercepted.