Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    German lawmakers pass security bill in response to Islamist attacks

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNGmh_0wCK1Elj00

    German lawmakers approved on Friday a package of security and immigration measures proposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left coalition in response to suspected Islamist attacks earlier this year.

    The plan includes a general ban on knives at public events, as well as new restrictions on benefits for asylum seekers obliged to leave the country under the EU's so-called Dublin rules.

    But a proposal to expand police powers to use biometric data in terrorism investigations was blocked by the upper chamber of Germany's parliament, the Bundesrat.

    The measure would have allowed police to compare biometric data on the internet in certain serious investigations, including terrorism cases, provided that the president of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) gets court approval.

    That part of the security package was voted down by Germany's 16 federal states, who together make up the Bundesrat.

    Under the portions of the new law that were approved on Friday, asylum seekers obliged to leave the country may have their benefits cut if another European Union member is responsible for them under the Dublin rules and there are no obstacles to their departure. Exceptions are to be made if children are affected.

    In addition, the law makes it easier for German authorities to deny asylum claims from people who have committed crimes "with an anti-Semitic, racist, xenophobic, gender-specific, anti-sexual orientation or other inhumane motive."

    Interior Minister Nancy Faeser praised the extension of restrictions on the carrying of knives at public events such as festivals and sporting events.

    "We are banning knives at public events and enabling states to enact more extensive knife bans," she said.

    'Irresponsible' to block expanded police measures

    Faeser, however, blasted state leaders from the centre-right opposition CDU/CSU bloc for rejecting the expanded police measures.

    Faeser, a Social Democrat (SPD), called the decision "completely incomprehensible and irresponsible" and accused the CDU/CSU politicians of "denying [the] investigative authorities powers that are absolutely necessary in view of the current threats."

    She said the expanded powers could be needed to identify terror suspects, murderers and rapists using facial recognition.

    CDU politician Thomas Strobl, the interior minister for the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg, told the mass-circulation Bild newspaper that the proposals didn't go far enough.

    "Nothing more than a speck of dust remains of the tough announcements, especially in the area of combating terrorism and powers for our security authorities," he told the newspaper on Saturday.

    Baden-Württemberg's government abstained in the Bundesrat vote.

    Divided views on package

    The three-party coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) initiated the new security proposal after a series of terrorist incidents over the summer.

    Prime among them was a deadly knife attack at a local festival in the western German city of Solingen in late August which left three people dead.

    The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian citizen, is believed to have acted out of extremist Islamist motives. He had evaded an order to be deported from Germany to Bulgaria, prompting renewed debate over Germany's handling of asylum seekers and other migrants.

    The opposition centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) said the coalition's migration restrictions did not go far enough. Lawmaker Alexander Throm said the package would be "largely ineffective."

    There was also criticism of the coalition's plans from within parts of the SPD and the Greens, partly due to stricter measures in the area of migration.

    The refugee advocacy group Pro Asyl condemned the plan, warning it would "lead to deliberately induced homelessness and destitution among those seeking protection" in Germany.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrHza_0wCK1Elj00

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Germany's anti-Islam PEGIDA alliance stages its final demonstration
    DPA9 hours ago
    Anti-Islam PEGIDA holds last demonstration in German city of Dresden
    DPA10 hours ago
    Man planning Israeli embassy attack in Berlin was armed with guns
    DPA11 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    German minister: Rejection of expanded police powers 'irresponsible'
    DPA2 days ago
    US President Biden in Berlin for key talks on Middle East, Ukraine
    DPA2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meloni sticks to Albania migrant camps scheme despite court ruling
    DPA1 day ago
    NATO investigating if North Korea sent 12,000 troops to Russia
    DPA2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA4 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Fighting continues in Gaza and Lebanon as Netanyahu's home targeted
    DPA1 day ago
    Anne Frank's hiding place rebuilt in original size for New York show
    DPA2 days ago
    Mushroom picker attacked by bear in northern Italy
    DPA12 hours ago
    Flood situation in France gradually easing
    DPA1 day ago
    Berliners queue to view 2-month old panda twins
    DPA10 hours ago
    Man planning attack on Israeli embassy was rejected asylum-seeker
    DPA12 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    'Aura' voted German Youth Word of the Year
    DPA1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Elon Musk puts up $1m daily to get the vote out in US elections
    DPA12 hours ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Dispute over women's role mars Catholic synod in Rome
    DPA1 day ago
    German minister: China, Gulf states must contribute into climate fund
    DPA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy