Fighting continues in Middle East after Israel kills Hamas leader

Fighting continued in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon on Friday, one day after Israel announced it had killed the leader of Palestinian extremist group Hamas, Yehya al-Sinwar, in southern Gaza.

Air-raid sirens wailed in several settlements in northern Israel, as the Hamas-allied Hezbollah militia fired at least 15 projectiles across the border from Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

There were initially no reports of casualties or damages.

The Israeli military meanwhile said it has continued to attack Hamas targets in Gaza.

In the course of the past day, the air force struck some 150 terrorist targets in Lebanon and Gaza, the military said.

It was impossible to verify the claims.