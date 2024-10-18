Bayern midfielder Musiala 'won't be in the squad' against Stuttgart

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is not fully fit yet and will not play the Bundesliga match against last season's runners-up VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

"He won't be in the squad," coach Vincent Kompany told a news conference on Friday.

Musiala missed Bayern's 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany's Nations League victories against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands with a hip problem.

Bayern said on Tuesday that he was training individually.

"Everyone has come back from the international break fit. Unfortunately, not everyone is 100% ready to play. Jamal Musiala won't be involved," Kompany said, adding that he needs to "wait and see" whether defender Dayot Upamecano will be available.

Bayern are coming off three winless games, including Bundesliga draws against champions Bayer Leverkusen and Frankfurt.

But Kompany insisted he sees no reason to change their aggressive game plan which has made them vulerable to counter attacks.

"Obviously we've analysed the last few games," Kompany said. "We want to improve details. We 100% believe that we can have success this way."

While Bayern finished the Bundesliga in third place last season and failed to win a trophy for the first time in a decade, Stuttgart had their best campaign since they won the title in 2007.

"It's been fun to watch Stuttgart. We're looking forward to the game," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said.

"(President) Alexander Wehrle and (board member for sport) Fabian Wohlgemuth have developed an idea with (coach) Basti Hoeneß. They have a lot of young German players. It's working. It's remarkable what they're doing."

Kompany added: "They've done very good work in recent years. Their players have grown. It's good for us that we get to play against teams like them."

Bayern top the table on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig while Stuttgart are five points back in ninth.