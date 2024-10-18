Biden greeted by German president at Bellevue Palace in Berlin

US President Joe Biden was greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Friday.

Biden was due to sign the guest book at the residence before participating in an official welcome ceremony with military honours.

Steinmeier is then expected to award the 81-year-old with the highest class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, Germany's highest honour reserved for heads of state.

Biden is to become only the second US president to receive the award, after George H. W. Bush.

He will then meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for bilateral talks before further meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.