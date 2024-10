Researchers seek additional victims in Franciscan abuse investigation

After the Franciscan friars in Germany commissioned a study to investigate cases of sexual abuse within their monasteries, researchers are now looking for further victims willing to come forward.

Helga Dill, head of the Institute for Practice Research and Project Consulting (IPP) in Munich, which previously investigated cases of abuse, reported that the institute had received more than 40 reports.

However, the researchers assume that the actual number of victims is even higher. Since the IPP's appeal two weeks ago, four additional reports have been submitted. The IPP continues to urge any other victims of sexual violence by Franciscan friars to speak out.

So far, the researchers have interviewed members of the order and reviewed files and documents concerning friars accused of abuse. The offences identified so far primarily occurred between 1950 and 1970, mainly in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Most of the victims identified were male, aged 10 to 14 at the time of the first offence.

Markus Fuhrmann, head of the German Franciscan Province, said in January that the order has paid approximately €500,000 ($545,000) in compensation to victims of sexual abuse.

The German Franciscan Province, headquartered in Munich, currently has 212 members, with an average age of 73, according to its own information. Only 40 of the monks are under the age of 60.