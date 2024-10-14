US-based trio wins economics Nobel for work on global inequality

A trio of US-based experts have won the 2024 Nobel prize in economics for their insights into helping explain global inequality.

Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, who work at the Massachusetts Insitute of Technology, and Chicago-based James A. Robinson were awarded the prize "for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday.

Jakob Svensson, the chair of the economics prize committee, said the experts had helped to explain why "the gaps between rich and poor are so persistent."

They had "pioneered new approaches, both empirical and theoretical, that have significantly advanced our understanding of global inequality," he said.

Last year's prize went to US economist Claudia Goldin for her research into the role of women in the labour market. Prior to that, the prize had been awarded several times to two or three people at the same time.

Officially the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award is worth 11 million kronor (just over $1 million), the same as the other Nobel categories in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace, announced last week.