Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Iran blasts latest planned EU sanctions

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSDmi_0w57YHYm00

    Iran has condemned planned EU sanctions in response to its alleged delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia, in a social media post by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

    "I clearly said, and reiterate once again: we've NOT provided ballistic missiles to Russia," Araghchi posted on X. "If Europe needs a case to appease Israel's blackmail, better find another story."

    The EU member states plan to impose the new sanctions on Monday. The punitive measures aim to target companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile programme and the delivery of these and other weapons to Russia. Sanctions are also set to be imposed on the state-owned airline Iran Air.

    According to Iran, it has a strategic cooperation with Moscow, although this is not related to the war in Ukraine. Tehran maintains that providing military aid to warring parties is inhumane.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Lou Cummings
    10h ago
    Iran is getting a non verbal blasting in return. They've needed it since 1979.
    ShelbyGT350
    1d ago
    JDAM.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider8 days ago
    U.S. officials warn that Russia, Iran, and China are using AI to influence election
    diyatvusa.com6 days ago
    Moscow slams NATO over annual nuclear deterrence drills
    DPA1 day ago
    Black man found hanged after lawsuit against police
    rolling out6 days ago
    Ex-NATO chief warns Iran-Israel conflict could ‘shut down oil coming out of Middle East’
    The Hill2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Someone Keeps Shooting at Kamala Harris's Campaign Office in Arizona
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite4 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Iran's Revolutionary Guard is deeply infiltrated by Mossad, expert says
    France 2412 days ago
    Amazon Ads announces new AI tools for advertisers
    DPA5 hours ago
    Stellantis boss sees possible plant closures amid Chinese competition
    DPA1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Brussels announces new law to deport migrants without right to stay
    DPA16 hours ago
    Kremlin Says Kamala Harris Remarks on Putin Expose U.S. View of the World
    US News and World Report3 days ago
    Zelensky appeals for Western aid after 900 bombs dropped in a week
    DPA2 days ago
    Iranian top general resurfaces amid rumours Israel killed him
    DPA16 hours ago
    Kim Jong Un holds security meeting as Seoul says roads destroyed
    DPA19 hours ago
    Ghost train ride catches fire at centuries-old German carnival
    DPA2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard29 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Biden 'absolutely' telling Israel to stop firing at UN peacekeepers
    DPA4 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy