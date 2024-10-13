Iran blasts latest planned EU sanctions

Iran has condemned planned EU sanctions in response to its alleged delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia, in a social media post by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"I clearly said, and reiterate once again: we've NOT provided ballistic missiles to Russia," Araghchi posted on X. "If Europe needs a case to appease Israel's blackmail, better find another story."

The EU member states plan to impose the new sanctions on Monday. The punitive measures aim to target companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile programme and the delivery of these and other weapons to Russia. Sanctions are also set to be imposed on the state-owned airline Iran Air.

According to Iran, it has a strategic cooperation with Moscow, although this is not related to the war in Ukraine. Tehran maintains that providing military aid to warring parties is inhumane.