Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Pavlovic joins Germany team training ahead of Netherlands clash

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ryYl_0w56zi1N00

    Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic joined Germany's final team training on Sunday ahead of the Nations League match against the Netherlands.

    Pavlovic was doubtful for Monday's match after he hurt his knee in the warm-up before the 2-1 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

    Coach Julian Nagelsmann has a long list of injured players, which include top names like Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

    VfB Stuttgart midfielder Chris Führich was the latest addition to the list after suffering a minor muscle fibre tear in the adductor area against Bosnia.

    Germany can qualify to the Nations League quarter-finals with a win against the Netherlands, after the Dutch team was held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary.

    Their last meeting in September ended in a 2-2 draw.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Germany beat Dutch 1-0 to reach Nations League quarter-finals
    DPA1 day ago
    Musiala back in Bayern training after missing games
    DPA10 hours ago
    Völler wants Nagelsmann to stay on as Germany coach beyond his deal
    DPA2 days ago
    Amazon Ads announces new AI tools for advertisers
    DPA5 hours ago
    Spain and Mexico back more curbs on holiday apartment letting
    DPA10 hours ago
    Germany's Scholz hopes W Balkan countries can join EU within decade
    DPA1 day ago
    Amanda Knox launches fresh appeal in slander case in Italy
    DPA1 day ago
    Ghost train ride catches fire at centuries-old German carnival
    DPA2 days ago
    As fake honey on the rise, new test promises to expose honey traps
    DPA1 day ago
    Stellantis boss sees possible plant closures amid Chinese competition
    DPA1 day ago
    Scholz praises 'spirit of Berlin' ahead of Western Balkans summit
    DPA1 day ago
    Treatment plan for cervical cancer cuts risk of death by 40%
    DPA12 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    German intelligence: Russian sabotage almost caused plane crash
    DPA1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Hundreds protest near Berlin as far-right AfD picks regional leader
    DPA3 days ago
    Zelensky appeals for Western aid after 900 bombs dropped in a week
    DPA2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Brazil's indigenous firefighters battling the ever-more rapid flames
    DPA1 day ago
    Rocket sirens wail in Israel as Hezbollah launches Yom Kippur attacks
    DPA3 days ago
    European rights court condemns Germany over deportation to Greece
    DPA13 hours ago
    Frontex: Number of unauthorized border crossings declines
    DPA5 hours ago
    Study: Aspirin can cut risk of pancreatic cancer in diabetics by 40%
    DPA1 day ago
    Netanyahu calls on UN soldiers to withdraw from Lebanon combat zone
    DPA2 days ago
    Iranian top general resurfaces amid rumours Israel killed him
    DPA16 hours ago
    Israeli military says it discovered underground Hezbollah compound
    DPA1 day ago
    AI at a swimming bath? German pools are trying out the technology
    DPA1 day ago
    Passkeys: The successor to passwords is about to get much simpler
    DPA8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy