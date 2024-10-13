Pavlovic joins Germany team training ahead of Netherlands clash

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic joined Germany's final team training on Sunday ahead of the Nations League match against the Netherlands.

Pavlovic was doubtful for Monday's match after he hurt his knee in the warm-up before the 2-1 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has a long list of injured players, which include top names like Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Chris Führich was the latest addition to the list after suffering a minor muscle fibre tear in the adductor area against Bosnia.

Germany can qualify to the Nations League quarter-finals with a win against the Netherlands, after the Dutch team was held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary.

Their last meeting in September ended in a 2-2 draw.