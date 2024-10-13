Open in App
    DPA

    Ex-Germany keeper Kahn sees no favourite between Nübel and Baumann

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZKi3_0w54ffW000

    Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn doesn't see a favourite in the dispute between Alexander Nübel and Oliver Baumann to become the national team's number one in the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

    "The position between the posts is absolutely open, I currently see no obvious ranking," he told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

    However, according to Kahn, VfB Stuttgart keeper Nübel has one thing in his favour.

    "Unlike Oliver Baumann, he has the chance to prove himself at international level in the Champions League. That is an advantage," he said.

    While Stuttgart finished the Bundesliga in second last season and are playing in the Champions League, Baumann and his Hoffenheim team only manage to qualify to the Europa League.

    Nübel made his debut for the national team on Friday in the 2-1 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Baumann will play his first-ever Germany game on Monday against the Netherlands.

    After the retirement of long-serving keeper and 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, Ter Stegen was named Germany's number one. But he suffered a serious knee injury with his Barcelona team and is expected to return only next summer.

