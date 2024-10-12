Open in App
    • DPA

    Goalkeeper Nübel 'very proud and very happy' with Germany debut

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel said he was "very proud, satisfied and very happy" with his Germany national team debut in the 2-1 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League on Friday evening.

    "It was very nice," the VfB Stuttgart player said.

    Nübel was replacing injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who suffered a serious knee injury with his Barcelona team and is expected to return only last summer.

    But for the home game against the Netherlands on Monday, Nübel will be only on the bench, as it will be Oliver Baumann's turn to make his Germany debut.

    "Olli congratulated me, now I'm looking forward to his debut," Nübel said.

    He hopes Hoffenheim's Baumann can "have a good performance and that we win. We get along with each other well."

    Nübel's evening could have been better if he hadn't let Edin Dzeko's header get past him in the 70th minute.

    "The header was very well placed, right next to the post. That was difficult for me. I tried everything. I get angry at every conceded goal," he said.

    Germany can qualify to the Nations League quarter-finals with a win against the Netherlands on Monday, after the Dutch team was held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary.

    Their last meeting in September ended in a 2-2 draw.

    "We are absolutely capable of beating the Netherlands. We're playing at home, which is also something special," debutant Tim Kleindienst said.

