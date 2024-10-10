Israel says Hezbollah commanders killed in fresh attacks on Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Thursday that it had launched attacks overnight on targets in the suburbs of Beirut, hitting ammunition depots in areas considered Hezbollah strongholds, and that two of the militant group's commanders were killed in southern Lebanon.

Witnesses said there were at least six attacks in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital overnight.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported a heavy attack in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood. The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel said a residential building was hit.

Israel's military said residents had been urged to leave the area immediately due to impending strikes.

Attacks also continued in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it killed two commanders of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement there. It said they were responsible for launching rockets and missiles at northern Israel, particularly targeting the city of Kiryat Shmona.

In total, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday morning that 110 Hezbollah targets had been struck over the past day.