Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Israel says Hezbollah commanders killed in fresh attacks on Lebanon

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrsCs_0w1Q7I6n00

    The Israeli army said on Thursday that it had launched attacks overnight on targets in the suburbs of Beirut, hitting ammunition depots in areas considered Hezbollah strongholds, and that two of the militant group's commanders were killed in southern Lebanon.

    Witnesses said there were at least six attacks in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital overnight.

    Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported a heavy attack in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood. The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel said a residential building was hit.

    Israel's military said residents had been urged to leave the area immediately due to impending strikes.

    Attacks also continued in southern Lebanon.

    The Israeli military said it killed two commanders of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement there. It said they were responsible for launching rockets and missiles at northern Israel, particularly targeting the city of Kiryat Shmona.

    In total, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday morning that 110 Hezbollah targets had been struck over the past day.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 57
    Add a Comment
    Tome
    6h ago
    GOD BLESS AND PROTECT ISRAEL!!! VICTORY ISRAEL!!! 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇮🇱
    LEROY GOLDBERG
    20h ago
    Nothing beats fresh!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive Israeli airstrikes hit 120 targets in Lebanon. See video of explosion in Beirut
    CNN4 days ago
    Israel's deadliest strike in central Beirut leaves Lebanese stunned as they dig through the rubble
    The Independent1 day ago
    As Hezbollah and Israel battle on the border, Lebanon's army watches from the sidelines
    The Independent1 day ago
    Biden 'absolutely' telling Israel to stop firing at UN peacekeepers
    DPA1 day ago
    Several Hezbollah fighters killed in direct clashes, Israel says
    DPA2 days ago
    As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, so do more illegal immigrants
    Fox News1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    A former DEA agent is convicted of protecting drug traffickers
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Separate strikes kill two Lebanese soldiers, hurt two UN peacekeepers
    DPA1 day ago
    Palestinians say at least 28 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza shelter
    DPA2 days ago
    Red Bull denies reports that Klopp has release clause in his contract
    DPA1 day ago
    UN: Unknown gunfire wounds fifth peacekeeper in Lebanon
    DPA15 hours ago
    UN-appointed experts accuse Israel of war crimes in damning report
    DPA2 days ago
    Rocket sirens wail in Israel as Hezbollah launches Yom Kippur attacks
    DPA8 hours ago
    Drink raw milk, social media is telling pregnant women. Should they?
    DPA1 day ago
    UNIFIL headquarters hit twice in 48 hours, slams 'grave violation'
    DPA1 day ago
    Americans must stand with Israel
    san.com1 day ago
    Fire that damaged oil tanker in Baltic Sea put out
    DPA1 day ago
    Mexico sides with US in looming trade battle with China
    semafor.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Inside Israel's combat zone in southern Lebanon
    BBC12 hours ago
    Iran warns its neighbors not to help Israel attack
    NBC News1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Good Samaritan ‘Skip’ Finds $12,000 and Returns it All to the Senior Citizen Who Lost it
    Good News Network1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy