Israeli army says ground offensive in Lebanon expanded

The Israeli army has intensified its ground offensive in southern Lebanon, deploying a fourth division in its fight against the Islamist Hezbollah militia.

A division is a large military unit composed of several brigades and typically includes thousands of soldiers.

The army said the 146th Reserve Division has been operating in the western sector of southern Lebanon since Monday.

Prior to the massive increase in fighting in the region, areas along the western section of Israel's de facto border with Lebanon were designated as closed military zones.

Reports indicate that three other Israeli divisions are currently deployed in the central and eastern sectors of the front.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel for the past year, claiming it is acting "in solidarity" with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The regular exchanges of fire have cost lives on both sides.

Israel's current objective is to push the militia away from the border, allowing approximately 60,000 evacuated Israelis to return to their homes.