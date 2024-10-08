Schröder says LeBron and Bronny playing together will be unique

Germany's Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schröder believes a father and son playing on the same NBA team at the same time will never happen again.

LeBron, 39, and Bronny James, 20, teamed up for the Los Angeles Lakers in a pre-season game with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and will repeat the trick soon in the regular season.

"It's indescribable," Schröder told dpa. "Congrats. This will only happen once. If anyone can do it, it's LeBron."

Schröder, 31, laughed off the idea of one day playing alongside his son, who is 5.

"That's unrealistic for me," he said.