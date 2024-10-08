Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Schröder says LeBron and Bronny playing together will be unique

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lbj6L_0vyQWpg100

    Germany's Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schröder believes a father and son playing on the same NBA team at the same time will never happen again.

    LeBron, 39, and Bronny James, 20, teamed up for the Los Angeles Lakers in a pre-season game with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and will repeat the trick soon in the regular season.

    "It's indescribable," Schröder told dpa. "Congrats. This will only happen once. If anyone can do it, it's LeBron."

    Schröder, 31, laughed off the idea of one day playing alongside his son, who is 5.

    "That's unrealistic for me," he said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: What Florida holidaymakers from Europe need to know
    DPA1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton moves into Atlantic after wreaking havoc in Florida
    DPA18 hours ago
    Mark Pope embraces role as coach at Kentucky: ‘This is BBN. There’s nowhere like it’
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton exits Florida, but effects persist on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today14 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz14 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA22 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama22 days ago
    'We Live in Time': Dying from cancer, a charming and curated version
    DPA16 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    German football body rejects criticism from injured referee Ittrich
    DPA1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 hours ago
    Germany U19 player allegedly racially abused during game
    DPA13 hours ago
    Report: Alpine skiing great Vonn considering a comeback
    DPA13 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern20 days ago
    Nagelsmann: Match against Bosnia 'an opportunity for newcomers'
    DPA9 hours ago
    Defender Henrichs withdraws from Germany squad due to back issues
    DPA1 day ago
    Ex-Liverpool manager Klopp appointed head of football at Red Bull
    DPA1 day ago
    ‘Disclaimer’ on Apple TV+: Cate Blanchett and more notes on a scandal
    DPA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy