Maddie McCann suspect acquitted in separate German sex-abuse trial

Christian B, the convicted rapist also suspected in the Madeleine McCann case, has been found not guilty by a German court in a separate trial on five allegations of serious sexual offences.

The 47-year-old B, who is not identified by his full name in line with German privacy rules, will remain in prison until September 2025 while serving a prison sentence for a separate rape conviction.

The verdict is not final, and prosecutors have already announced their intention to appeal. Christian B was charged at the trial in three rapes and two case of sexual abuse of children, all of which occurred in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

He has not been charged in the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, a British girl who vanished from a Portuguese resort where her family were on holiday.

But authorities in Portugal have publicly named him as their suspect in the disappearance. The McCann case has attracted widespread international news coverage, particularly in the United Kingdom.