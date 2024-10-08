Open in App
    Verdict expected in German trial of Maddie McCann suspect Christian B

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gr1F_0vyPiMRt00

    The verdict in the trial of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B on rape and child sexual abuse charges is expected from a court in Germany on Tuesday morning.

    The 47-year-old Christian B, who is not identified by his full name under German privacy rules, allegedly committed the crimes in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

    A verdict is expected to be delivered by the court in Braunschweig at 10 am (0800 GMT).

    The accusations are unrelated to the high-profile 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine "Maddie" McCann, a British girl who was abducted from a Portuguese resort while on holiday with her family.

    But investigators in Portugal have identified Christian B as their prime suspect in the McCann case, which has garnered extensive media coverage, especially in the United Kingdom.

    In the German criminal case, lawyers for Christian B asked for an acquittal on Monday. Prosecutors had previously urged 15 years in prison for Christian B, as well as continued preventative detention beyond the completion of the sentence.

    Christian B has multiple previous convictions for sex-related crimes. He did not testify or make a statement during the trial.

    He is currently serving a prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old US woman. He was convicted in that case by the court in Braunschweig in 2019.

    The Braunschweig court holds jurisdiction because Christian B's last registered address in Germany was in the state of Lower Saxony, which includes the city.

