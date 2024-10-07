Bayern's Upamecano and Tel injured; Kane cleared; Ito with next step

Bayern Munich's French players Dayot Upamecano and Mathys Tel will miss upcoming international duty for injury reasons while Harry Kane has been cleared to play by England team doctors, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Defender Upamecano and striker Kane were substituted with injury during Bayern's 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, and forward Tel also hurt himself after coming on.

"The FC Bayern medical unit has revealed that Dayot Upamecano has a thigh strain following the Bundesliga clash at Eintracht Frankfurt. Forward Mathys Tel has a shoulder problem," Bayern said.

"As a precautionary measure, and after consultation with their respective football associations, the pair didn't join up with their national teams."

The French federation also announced Upamecano's injury, saying he has withdrawn from the squad for Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium. Tel will meanwhile not join the French under-21 side.

Looking at Kane, who appeared to have a thigh problem, Bayern said he had travelled directly from Frankfurt to the England camp for a medical assessment.

"The examination by the England football team medical staff has shown that Harry Kane does not have a structural injury," the club said, adding that the striker will therefore remain with the England squad for the upcoming internationals.

England are set to play Greece and Finland in the Nations League.

Bayern's next match is after the international break on October 19 against VfB Stuttgart.

There was also good news for the Bundesliga leaders because defender Hiroki Ito, signed in summer from Stuttgart, has taken the next step in his comeback from a broken metatarsal in a pre-season friendly at the end of July.

"The next big step towards making his comeback ... FC Bayern defender Hiroki Ito is back training with the ball. FCB’s summer signing completed an individual session on the training pitch at Säbener Strasse on Monday morning," Bayern said.