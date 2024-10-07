Kremlin denies freed 'Merchant of Death' is now dealing arms in Yemen

The Russian government has rejected reports that notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout is involved in weapons deals with Islamist militant groups in Yemen.

"We tend to classify this in the category of fakes or attempts at a verbal attack against our people's representatives," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, following a report about Bout's alleged activities in the US-based Wall Street Journal newspaper.

The newspaper reported that Bout, who was released from US custody in a prisoner exchange in 2022, appears to have brokered the sale of small arms to the Houthi militant group, primarily Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Bout himself praised the Houthi militants, saying they did a "pretty good job" by shooting down more than 10 US reconnaissance drones despite limited resources.

But Bout described the newspaper article as targeted information for the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 72 on Monday.

Bout claimed that the US media used his name and image to attract attention, because there are no well-known actors operating in Yemen.

In comments to the Russian state news agency TASS, Bout called the report an "unsubstantiated accusation." But according to the Wall Street Journal, Bout did not address whether he was back in the arms business.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the anti-Western Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired missiles or drones at targets in Israel and ships in the Red Sea, something that has severely impacted commercial freight traffic through the Suez Canal.

Bout was arrested in 2008 for supplying numerous criminal groups with weapons and was later sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States, where he was known in the media as the "Merchant of Death."

He was returned to Russia as part of a deal in which Moscow agreed to release US professional basketball player Brittney Griner, who had been sentenced to a long prison term for drug possession in Russia.

Since then, Bout has been a member of a regional parliament in Russia for a pro-Kremlin nationalist party.