    Firefox lets you cut off websites' access to your data after an hour

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34S92L_0vxcQDmo00

    For those instances when you're browsing websites that request access to a creepily large amount of your personal data, Firefox now lets you automatically cut off access to your computer's data after an hour.

    The latest update of Firefox to version 113 gives you the option to set time limits for authorizations on websites for better control over your data, says the Mozilla Foundation which develops the rival to Google Chrome.

    Users can select a new option, "temporarily allow," when Firefox shows the website permissions dialogue. That means your permission either expires after an hour or, at the latest, when you close the tab you are using to view the site.

    Another new Mozilla feature is the page preview for inactive tabs, which is visible when you move your mouse over that tab.

    In further changes, the language suggestions of the integrated translator should be more accurate as they now take into account the languages previously used for translations in the browser.

    The new version also fixes 13 security vulnerabilities. The update to Firefox 113 usually runs automatically after you restart your computer, so no special action is needed.

