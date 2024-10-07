At least 10 emergency workers killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

At least 10 rescue workers have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a municipal building near Bint Jbeil in Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry.

Firefighters were said to have been in the building at the time of the bombing.

Lebanese security sources confirmed to dpa on Monday that at least 10 people were killed. Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported that the attack targeted a building belonging to the Islamic Health Authority, a Hezbollah umbrella organization operating hospitals in the country.

Meanwhile Israel continued its attacks near Tyre and Nabatieh and other places in southern Lebanon.

The civil defence authority reported more than 160 missions in the country, including recovering bodies and injured people from the rubble, extinguishing fires and clearing debris.

Israel's army ordered the evacuation of more than 20 villages in the south, a sign of further impending attacks.