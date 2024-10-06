Scholz on October 7: Germany will 'never tolerate' anti-Semitism

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday marked the upcoming first anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel, promising that Germany would "never tolerate" anti-Semitism while concentrating its efforts on a ceasefire in the Middle East.

In a video published online, Scholz said he would never be able to forget his visit to Israel last October, when he met relatives of those killed or taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

One year later, Scholz said it was unacceptable for "citizens of Jewish faith to live in Germany in fear and terror," to be worried about wearing a kippa in public, or to avoid telling schoolmates of their background.

"Jewish people here in Germany have the full solidarity of our state, and the solidarity of all decent people in our country," Scholz added.

Amid the escalation of fighting in the Middle East in recent weeks, the chancellor said he understood that many residents with connections to the region are extremely worried.

Scholz again called for a ceasefire, for the protection of civilians in Gaza and the release of remaining Israeli hostages.

He also warned that the conflict is at risk of becoming a regional conflagration, but said that Germany is coordinating with international partners to prevent further escalation.

"On the first anniversary of Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel, peace and reconciliation seem further away than ever in the Middle East. But we do know this: A credible pathway to a negotiated two-state solution in indispensable to a viable resolution of the conflict," Scholz concluded.