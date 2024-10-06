Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Germany to operate two new floating liquefied natural gas terminals

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eABTH_0vwFLhkp00

    Two additional floating import terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to be operational in Germany before the winter.

    A spokesman for the government-owned operating company Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) told dpa in comments published on Sunday that final preparations are being made at the facilities, located off the coast of the northern port of Wilhemlshaven, and on the Elbe River near the town of Stade.

    Germany has accelerated the development of LNG terminals on its North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven Berlin to seek to lessen its dependence on Russian gas.

    Several floating terminals are already in operation - in Wilhelmshaven, near the mouth of the Elbe in Brunsbüttel and on the eastern island of Rügen - but the long-term aim is to construct onshore facilities.

    Economy Minister Robert Habeck recently said Germany is well-prepared for the coming winter, with gas storage facilities sufficiently filled thanks in part to the LNG facilities.

    However, the decision to rely on gas for the country's energy transition has attracted criticism from organizations such as Environmental Action Germany, which has campaigned against the construction of new LNG terminals.

    The two new terminals were initially due to be completed by the first half of 2024, but were delayed to the end of the year due to issues including supply problems.

    Unlike the first floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, which has been operational since early 2023 at an existing transshipment facility for chemical goods, the new site is being developed on a purpose-built dock without a direct attachment to land.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Germany to operate two new floating liquefied natural gas terminals
    DPA2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Hezbollah: Open to ceasefire but also ready to keep fighting
    DPA47 minutes ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Smartphone or artphone? The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, tested
    DPA2 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Google ordered to open app store to rivals by US judge
    DPAlast hour
    Study: Recycling old cables may provide copper needed for green tech
    DPA11 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Macron calls for halt to arms deliveries to Israel
    DPA2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    California judge requires Google to become more competitive
    DPA6 hours ago
    California's hot new subscription service? High-end recycling
    DPA1 day ago
    Greta Thunberg arrested at climate protest in Brussels
    DPA1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute22 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Rome loses a major tourist attraction in Trevi Fountain renovation
    DPA17 hours ago
    Samsung's Q3 guidance disappoints market, stock drops
    DPA7 hours ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy