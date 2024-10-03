Open in App
    Israel has attacked Hezbollah press office, group says

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    The Israeli army has struck the media office of Lebanese militia Hezbollah south of Beirut, the Iran-backed militia says.

    Videos circulating on social media said to show the building shortly after the attack, with clouds of white smoke rising above an area of multi-storey buildings.

    The office is responsible for maintaining contact to local and foreign journalists.

    Hezbollah also publishes propaganda videos and runs its own television station, called al-Manar.

    Just one day before the attack, Hezbollah organized a tour for a group of local and foreign journalists to show them around Beirut's southern suburbs, an area dominated by the militia which has been hit hard by Israeli strikes in recent days.

    The head of the press office also took part in the tour.

    whisky a go go
    18h ago
    they've been reduced to a very small font...
    EddieNYC
    1d ago
    💣 the 💩 out of them!!!
