Hezbollah: Israeli soldiers killed by explosives in southern Lebanon

Several members of the Israeli ground troops have been killed by explosives in the village of Maroun al-Ras near the border, Lebanese militia Hezbollah says.

Hezbollah said soldiers were also injured after it detonated an explosive device in the village.

When approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was not able to comment on possible losses at the moment.

Hezbollah said that it had also repelled an attempt by Israeli forces to advance near the border village of Kfar Kila with artillery fire.

The militants also said that they had attacked groups of Israeli soldiers with missiles across the border, including near Shtula and Shomera and in other Israeli towns near the border.

During the 2006 war against Israel, Hezbollah used guerrilla tactics in the mountainous areas of southern Lebanon, which led to high losses on the Israeli side.