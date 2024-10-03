Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Hezbollah: Israeli soldiers killed by explosives in southern Lebanon

    By DPA,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DzWK_0vt25rf500

    Several members of the Israeli ground troops have been killed by explosives in the village of Maroun al-Ras near the border, Lebanese militia Hezbollah says.

    Hezbollah said soldiers were also injured after it detonated an explosive device in the village.

    When approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was not able to comment on possible losses at the moment.

    Hezbollah said that it had also repelled an attempt by Israeli forces to advance near the border village of Kfar Kila with artillery fire.

    The militants also said that they had attacked groups of Israeli soldiers with missiles across the border, including near Shtula and Shomera and in other Israeli towns near the border.

    During the 2006 war against Israel, Hezbollah used guerrilla tactics in the mountainous areas of southern Lebanon, which led to high losses on the Israeli side.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdLEJ_0vt25rf500

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Charles Young
    1d ago
    Gee, that’s too bad.
    Greg Bost
    1d ago
    RIP brave warriors🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon
    DPA2 days ago
    Iran summons German ambassador over remarks about attack on Israel
    DPA1 day ago
    Israel warns displaced Lebanese not to return home amid fresh strikes
    DPA5 hours ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Hezbollah invites journalists inside their hotbed to see damage
    DPA2 days ago
    Haitian gang slaughters at least 70 people as thousands flee
    NBC News4 hours ago
    Iranian foreign minister calls for ceasefires in Lebanon, Gaza
    DPA4 hours ago
    Marburg virus feared in Hamburg as two people hospitalized
    DPA2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    'We felt like we had been betrayed': An October 7 survivor remembers
    DPA1 day ago
    Head of German populist party demands talks with Russia to end war
    DPA1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Iranian general threatens Israel with attacks on energy sector
    DPA1 day ago
    Guterres backed by UN Security Council members after Israeli jibes
    DPA2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Iranian foreign minister in Beirut for talks
    DPA1 day ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Former Bank CEO and Accomplice Guilty in $1.8M Loan Fraud
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Iran to retain anti-Israel policy but act with caution, says leader
    DPA1 day ago
    Two injured during German military disaster relief exercise
    DPA23 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy