Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    Nagelsmann names Kleindienst to Germany squad, Baumann to make debut

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLcdw_0vshwQf300

    Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has named Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Tim Kleindienst to his Nations League squad on Thursday and assured Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann of his international debut in the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

    Germany face Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 11 and the Netherlands three days later.

    For Kleindienst, it's a first call-up for the national team. The player moved to Gladbach from Heidenheim this summer and in five Bundesliga games so far he has scored two goals.

    He's to replace West Ham forward Niclas Füllkrug, who recently suffered an injury.

    "Tim Kleindienst performed well in the Bundesliga with Heidenheim over the course of a year and has also made a good impression at his new club Borussia Mönchengladbach," Nagelsmann said

    "Among other things, he is very reliable defensively. He has earned it. Niclas Füllkrug's injury is a good opportunity to test Tim, he can now prove himself."

    Baumann, meanwhile, will be rewarded for his long wait for his Germany debut.

    "Olli has deserved to play an international match," Nagelsmann said.

    Ter Stegen, who became Germany's number one after Manuel Neuer's retirement, has suffered a serious knee injury for Barcelona, leaving the position between the posts vacant.

    Nagelsmann also called up goalkeepers Janis Blaswich and Alexander Nübel.

    Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry are also returning to the squad. Rüdiger asked for some time to recover after Euro 2024, while Gnabry had been dealing with injury.

    Germany stated the Nations League season with a 5-0 thrashing of Hungary and a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Efficient Frankfurt win 3-1 at Besiktas in Europa League
    DPA2 days ago
    Augsburg beat Gladbach 2-1 for second season win
    DPA1 day ago
    Hlozek brace lifts Hoffenheim 2-0 over Kiev in Europa League
    DPA2 days ago
    Macron calls for halt to arms deliveries to Israel
    DPA10 hours ago
    Leipzig's Rose praises Heidenheim's Schmidt but seeks win
    DPA1 day ago
    'We felt like we had been betrayed': An October 7 survivor remembers
    DPA1 day ago
    Two injured during German military disaster relief exercise
    DPA1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    The Week in Pictures: September 27 – October 4, 2024
    DPA1 day ago
    Head of German populist party demands talks with Russia to end war
    DPA2 days ago
    Tensions in Pakistan as ex-premier Khan’s party continues protest
    DPA12 hours ago
    Tests come back clear for two feared to have Marburg virus in Hamburg
    DPA2 days ago
    Wear pronoun badges to help gender-questioning children, doctors told
    DPA2 days ago
    Anti-Israeli chants at October 7 anniversary demonstrations in Berlin
    DPA7 hours ago
    Israel warns displaced Lebanese not to return home amid fresh strikes
    DPA18 hours ago
    Israeli army says 180 shells have been fired on Israel from Lebanon
    DPA1 day ago
    Israel has suffered a year of collective trauma, says WHO envoy
    DPA1 day ago
    Thyssenkrupp sticks to steel spin-off plans following court judgement
    DPA1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Iranian President Pezeshkian meets Hamas leaders in Doha
    DPA2 days ago
    Dating app burnout: Time to burn down the haystack the needle is in?
    DPA1 day ago
    Profit and revenue increase in first half for UK retailer Tesco
    DPA2 days ago
    Microsoft plans to invest €4.3 billion in Italy to boost AI, cloud
    DPA2 days ago
    Iranian foreign minister calls for ceasefires in Lebanon, Gaza
    DPA17 hours ago
    Clashes at unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration in Rome
    DPA9 hours ago
    CAS registers Sinner case appeal, no date yet for hearing and ruling
    DPA1 day ago
    Israel says majority killed in Tulkarem in West Bank were militants
    DPA10 hours ago
    Germany to receive Biden with highest honours next week
    DPA2 days ago
    Irish author Claire Keegan wins Germany's Siegfried Lenz Prize
    DPA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy