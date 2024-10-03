Nagelsmann names Kleindienst to Germany squad, Baumann to make debut

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has named Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Tim Kleindienst to his Nations League squad on Thursday and assured Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann of his international debut in the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Germany face Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 11 and the Netherlands three days later.

For Kleindienst, it's a first call-up for the national team. The player moved to Gladbach from Heidenheim this summer and in five Bundesliga games so far he has scored two goals.

He's to replace West Ham forward Niclas Füllkrug, who recently suffered an injury.

"Tim Kleindienst performed well in the Bundesliga with Heidenheim over the course of a year and has also made a good impression at his new club Borussia Mönchengladbach," Nagelsmann said

"Among other things, he is very reliable defensively. He has earned it. Niclas Füllkrug's injury is a good opportunity to test Tim, he can now prove himself."

Baumann, meanwhile, will be rewarded for his long wait for his Germany debut.

"Olli has deserved to play an international match," Nagelsmann said.

Ter Stegen, who became Germany's number one after Manuel Neuer's retirement, has suffered a serious knee injury for Barcelona, leaving the position between the posts vacant.

Nagelsmann also called up goalkeepers Janis Blaswich and Alexander Nübel.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry are also returning to the squad. Rüdiger asked for some time to recover after Euro 2024, while Gnabry had been dealing with injury.

Germany stated the Nations League season with a 5-0 thrashing of Hungary and a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.