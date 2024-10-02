Report: Nagelsmann to name Gladbach's Kleindienst to Germany squad

Coach Julian Nagelsmann is to name Borussia Mönchengladbach Tim Kleindienst to the Germany squad for the Nations League games in October, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

It would be Kleindienst's first call-up for the national team. The player moved to Gladbach from Heidenheim this summer and in five Bundesliga games so far he has scored two goals.

"That would make us extremely happy," Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane said when asked about Kleindienst's possible nomination. "Whenever one of our players is called up, it's a sign that we're all moving in a good direction."

Kleindienst would be an option to replace West Ham forward Niclas Füllkrug, who recently suffered an injury.

Germany face Bosnia and Herzergovina on October 11 and the Netherlands three days later. Nagelsmann will announce his squad on Thursday.