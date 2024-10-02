Open in App
    Dortmund's Adeyemi hopes injury isn't serious after 'special game'

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJej8_0vrGCMEh00

    Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi hopes that the injury that forced his substitution in the Champions League win over Celtic is not serious after he had a "special game."

    Adeyemi scored a hat-trick as Dortmund cruised to a 7-1 win on Tuesday evening - their biggest Champions League victory ever - but limped off with a thigh injury early in the second half.

    "I hope it's not that bad. Let's see what happens tomorrow. Hopefully I'll be back quickly," he told broadcasters Prime Video.

    "It was a very special game for me - my first hat-trick - and for the team - seven goals - too. I had set my sights high, got off to a good start and almost every shot was a goal. We played a very good game," he added.

    Adeyemi has been a key player for Dortmund so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in eight games. It would be a big disappointment for the team to have him sidelined due to injury.

    "He's on a really good path. He has improved significantly in many areas and seems more confident. With his skills, he can give this team a lot," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

    Coach Nuri Sahin said that the big win helped him put the 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart on September 22 "into perspective."

    "What makes me happy is how the boys worked up front. Goals like that come when you start up front like that. We didn't manage that at all in Stuttgart. With the pace and quality up front, we're hard to beat," he said.

    Emre Can, who scored Dortmund's opener from the spot, said that "the perfect game doesn't exist" but that the team played "really, really well" against Celtic.

    "That has to be the standard. That's how we have to play football," he said.

    Kehl added that the team has to take the good momentum into the Bundesliga game at Union Berlin on Saturday.

    "We know how difficult it will be at Union Berlin. With a performance like this (against Celtic), we will also win at the weekend, but if we take one step behind, it will be difficult," he said.

    Dortmund top the Champions League table ahead of Wednesday's matches. In the Bundesliga, they are fifth.

